New Delhi: As the price of the onion is skyrocketing in the national capital, the Centre on Thursday asked the Delhi government to take it from its buffer stock and sell at a maximum retail price of Rs 23.90 per kg through its civil supplies department and ration shops.

“We have requested the Delhi government to further boost supply by selling the central buffer stock of onion through its civil supplies department and ration shops,” a senior Consumer Affairs Ministry official told PTI.

The state has been offered to sell onion at a maximum rate of Rs 23.90 per kg and take stock at a price of Rs 15-16 per kg from the Centre, the official said.

As per the Central government data, onion prices range around Rs 39-40 per kg in the national capital, while retailers in some parts of the city are selling it at Rs 50 per kg depending on the quality and location.

Acting on the Central government’s direction, the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED) and National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation of India (NCCF) as well as Mother Dairy are offloading onion from the central buffer stock in the national capital.

According to reports, Mother Dairy is selling onion at Rs 23.90 per kg through its Safal outlets.

The official further said that Delhi’s onion requirement is 350 tonnes per day, while the requirement for NCR is 650 tonnes per day.

Onion price is going up in the national capital because of fall in the kharif (summer) production owing to 10 per cent decline in sowing area in states like Maharasthra.