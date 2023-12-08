Centre Bans Onion Exports Until March Next Year To Control Domestic Prices

Home

The government had earlier imposed a minimum export price of $800 per metric ton until December 31, 2023, to discourage exports in an effort to curb spiraling prices.

New Delhi: In a bid to ensure adequate domestic availability and stabilize prices, the Indian government has imposed a ban on onion exports until March 2024. This move comes amid concerns about rising onion prices in the domestic market, which have been attributed to factors such as unseasonal rains and supply chain disruptions.The DGFT, however, said that the exports of onions will be allowed on the basis of permission granted by the government to other countries based on their request, as per a report carried by news agency IANS.

“The export policy for onions is amended from free to prohibited until March 31, 2024,” the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGTF) said in a notification. The notification added that shipments of onion, whose loading had commenced before this notification, are allowed to be exported.

Further, in cases where a shipping bill is filed and vessels have already been berthed and anchored in Indian ports for the loading of onions and their rotation number has been allocated before this notification, that shipment is also allowed for export.

