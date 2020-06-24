New Delhi: In an effort to assure depositors that their money in the banks is safe, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday announced that the Urban cooperative and multi-state co-operative banks will be brought under RBI supervision. Also Read - Plenty of Liquidity Available in The System: SBI Chairman

Addressing a press conference, the Union Minister said that an ordinance in this regard will be issued soon.

"The government banks, including 1482 urban cooperative banks and 58 multi-state cooperative banks, are now being brought under supervisory powers of Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The RBI's powers as they apply to scheduled banks will apply for cooperative banks as well," Javadekar said.

He said that the decision to bring 1,540 cooperative banks under RBI’s supervision will give an assurance to more than 8.6 crore depositors in these banks that their money amounting to Rs 4.84 lakh crore will stay safe.