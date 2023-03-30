Centre Chalks Out Relaxations For Deposits Under Small Savings Schemes

Home

These relaxations are likely to encourage many rural depositors to tap the small savings schemes given that a large number of people in India have Aadhaar cards than PAN cards.

New Delhi: The government of India is planning to relax procedures for deposits under small savings schemes to enable a larger pool of investors, especially from rural India, to take advantage of the schemes, ET reported quoting a senior official.

It says that there would be three procedural changes as part of the KYC relaxation — 1) people will be allowed to invest in small savings schemes by using Aadhaar, instead of PAN cards; 2) government will ease procedures for legal heirs to lay their hands on the deposits of the deceased investor; 3) the process of nomination would be simplified further.

“The KYC norms for small savings schemes would mirror those stipulated for Jan Dhan accounts (meant for poor people),” said the official quoted in the report.

These changes would not only offer more flexibility to investors, but also potentially boost inflows into the National Small Savings Fund (NSSF). The union government could then use these funds to part-finance its fiscal deficit and somewhat reduce reliance on market borrowing.

The Union government has budgeted its offtake from the NSSF to rise to Rs 4.71 lakh crore in FY24, against Rs 4.39 lakh crore in FY23 (revised estimate).

