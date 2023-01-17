Home

Centre Cuts Windfall Tax On Crude Oil, ATF & Export Diesel. Check Latest Rates Here

A windfall tax is a special additional excise duty levied by governments when an industry unexpectedly earns large profits – primarily due to an unprecedented event and not because of the actual effort taken by the company.

New Delhi: Centre on Monday has cut the windfall tax on crude oil from Rs 2,100 to Rs 1,900 in the latest fortnightly revision. The levy on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) has also been brought down to Rs 3.5 from Rs 4.5 per litre, and the export duty on diesel has been reduced to Rs 5 from earlier Rs 6.5, including cess.

WHAT’S A WINDFALL TAX?

Brent crude is still being traded in the international market at the range of $83-$86 per barrel after touching an all-time high of $140 per barrel in March.

Windfall tax was first introduced in India on July 1, joining a growing number of nations that tax super normal profits of energy companies.

When windfall tax was first introduced, it was levied on export petrol alongside diesel and ATF. But the tax on petrol was scrapped in subsequent fortnightly reviews.

Windfall profit tax is calculated by taking away any price that producers are getting above a threshold, the levy on fuel exports is based on cracks or margins that refiners earn on overseas shipments.