New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices in India have been on a skyrocketing journey over the past few months, having crossed or inching closer to Rs 100-per-litre-mark across many cities including Mumbai and Delhi. After a brief period of relaxation, commuters saw a consistent increase in retail prices of petrol and diesel by oil marketing companies for the last five to six weeks. The fuel price hike drew sharp criticism from the Opposition that accused the government of ‘looting’ the public. Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan returned the remark saying that prices across Congress-run states were far higher than others. Also Read - Double Century: Petrol, Diesel Breach Rs 100/L Mark in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar

“I accept that current fuel prices are problematic for people but be it central/state govt, over Rs 35,000 crores have been spent on vaccines in a year… In such dire times, we’re saving money to spend on welfare schemes,” Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan explained. Also Read - Petrol Hits New All-time High of Rs 100.47/Litre in Mumbai, Touches Rs 94.23 in Delhi

“Rahul Gandhi must answer why fuel prices are high in Congress-ruled states like Punjab, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra. If he is so concerned about the poor, he should instruct the Maharashtra CM to reduce taxes as prices are very high in Mumbai,” he added. Also Read - Fuel Rates Hiked Again; Petrol Nears Rs 99/Litre in Mumbai

#WATCH | I accept that current fuel prices are problematic for people but be it central/state govt, over Rs 35,000 crores have been being spent on vaccines in a year… In such dire times, we're saving money to spend on welfare schemes: Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan pic.twitter.com/ugObtQYiB6 — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2021

Gandhi had earlier this week hit out at the Centre over the rising fuel prices saying that the “waves of tax collection epidemic are continuously coming”. His remarks came after petrol prices touched Rs 100/litre in Mumbai and neared the century mark in Delhi as well.

“The process of unlocking has started in many states. While paying the bill at the petrol pump, you will see the rise in inflation by the Modi government. The waves of tax collection epidemic are continuously coming,” Rahul Gandhi had tweeted in Hindi.

On Saturday, petrol price in Mumbai hit an all-time high of Rs 102.36 per litre, while diesel cost Rs 94.45/litre, highest among the metros. In Delhi, the petrol prices touched a whopping Rs 96.12 a litre, while diesel is being sold at Rs 86.98 per litre.

With global crude prices also rising on a pick up demand and depleting inventories of worlds largest fuel guzzler — US, retail prices of fuel in India is expected to firm up further in coming days.