New Delhi: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Friday extended the due date for filing various reports of audit for the Assessment Year 2022-23 under the Income-tax Act,1961, to 7th October.Also Read - Rupee Has Held Back Very Well Against Dollar; RBI & Finance Ministry Watching Developments: Nirmala Sitharaman

“On consideration of difficulties faced by the taxpayers and other stakeholders in the filing of various reports of audit for the Assessment Year 2022-23, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has decided to extend the due date for filing of various reports of audit for the Assessment Year 2022-23, which was 30th September 2022 to 07th October 2022,” an official statement said. Also Read - ‘All For Ease of Doing Business’: Sitharaman Says Will Implement Common KYC For Financial Transactions

Under the income tax act, those taxpayers who need to get their accounts audited by a chartered accountant are required to file the tax audit report with the I-T department by September 30. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: THIS State Announces DA Hike of 3 Per Cent Ahead of Festive Season