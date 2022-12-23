Centre Extends Free Food Grains Scheme Till December 2023 | Details Here

Published: December 23, 2022 9:02 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Jigyasa Sahay

Delhi: More than 80 crore people will now get free foodgrains under National Food Security Act. They will not have to pay a single rupee to get food grains til Dec 2023. Govt will spend around Rs 2 lakh crores per year on this: Union Minister Piyush Goyal

