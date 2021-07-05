New Delhi: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Monday extended the last date for filing of income tax payments deductions for non-resident Indians (NRIs) as well as other non-residents, till July 15, 2021. Notably, the CBDT has given the option of completing the process manually to taxpayers. Also Read - IFSC Code, Income Tax Rules, LPG Cylinder Price: 5 Key Things to Change From July

It must be noted that the CBDT has given the extension mainly due to the problems being faced by taxpayers while filing of Income tax forms 15 CA and 15 CB on the new e-filing portal of the income tax department. Earlier, the ITR filing process was supposed to be completed by June 30, 2021.

"In view of the difficulties reported by taxpayers in electronic filing of Income Tax Forms 15CA and 15CB on the portal www.incometax.gov.in, it had earlier been decided by CBDT that taxpayers could submit these forms in a manual format to the authorised dealer till June 30, 2021. It has now been decided to extend the aforesaid date to July 15, 2021," the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.

The Finance Ministry also stated that the taxpayers can now submit the two forms in manual format to the authorised dealers, who have been advised to accept these forms till July 15, 2021 for the purpose of foreign remittances.

It has further informed that a facility will be provided on the new e-filing portal to upload these forms at a later date for the purpose of generating the Document Identification Number of DIN.

It must be noted that the Form 15CA and Form 15CB are needed to be furnished for foreign remittances or payment to non-residents. As the remittance is done by a bank on behalf of its customer, it is not possible for a bank to ascertain whether tax has been duly deducted or not.

However, to check the compliance, Form 15CA and a certificate of a Chartered Accountant in Form 15CB is to be furnished which enables a bank to remit the amount abroad.