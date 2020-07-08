New Delhi: Looking at the pressing need of the time to support the poor and the needy, the Central government on Wednesday approved the extension of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana under which additional food grain will be provided to the poor for further five months from July to November. Also Read - India Begins Unlock 2.0 Today, PM Modi Announces Free Ration For 80 Crore People | Top Developments

Addressing a press conference, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said that about 74.3 crore beneficiaries have been covered in April this year under the scheme.

"In view of the need for continuous support to the poor and needy, the Union Cabinet approves extension of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana – allocation of additional food grain for further five months from July to November 2020," Javadekar said.

He said that so far about 74.3 crore beneficiaries have been covered in April, 74.75 crore in May and about 64.72 crore in June 2020.

Notably, the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) provides a safety net to the poor and vulnerable who had been worst hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

He said the Union cabinet has also approved the extension of time limit for availing the benefits of “Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana” for Ujjwala beneficiaries by three months with effect from 1st July 2020.

Giving a piece of good news, the Union Minister also said that the Cabinet approved the extension of EPF contribution 24% (12% employees share & 12% employers share) for another 3 months from June to August 2020 under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana/Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

With a total estimated expenditure of Rs 4,860 crore, this move will benefit over 72 lakh employees, he said.