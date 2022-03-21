New Delhi: To facilitate the women of the country to make extra money and get financially independent, the government has started a scheme to provide free sewing machines (silai machine) to over 50 thousand women in every state.Also Read - How Anupamaa is Empowering Women in The World of Naagins And Witches - Opinion
The scheme has been started to make Indian women independent (aatmanirbhar). Under the PM Free Silai Machine Yojana, every woman between the age group of 20 to 40 years can apply. The scheme is valid for rural as well as urban women.
PM Free Silai Machine Yojana 2022: Eligibility And Important Documents
To avail of the benefits of the scheme, one must possess the following documents:
- Aadhar Card
- Date of Birth Proof
- Income Certificate
- Unique Disability ID (For handicapped)
- Widow Certificate (For widows)
- Mobile Number
- Passport size photo
How To Apply For Free Silai Yojana?
- Visit the Official Website of Free Silai Machine Yojana i.e. www.india.gov.in.
- On the Homepage, Click on the Option “सिलाई मशीनों की मुफ्त आपूर्ति के लिए आवेदन प्रपत्र” Link.
- Application Form page will be displayed on the screen in PDF Format and take a printout of it.
- Now enter the required details (Mention all the details such as name, father/ husband name, date of birth and other information).
- After filling in all the information, you will have to attach all your documents to your respective office by attaching the photocopy with your application form.
- After this, your application form will be checked by the office officer. After checking you will be provided with a free sewing machine.