New Delhi: To facilitate the women of the country to make extra money and get financially independent, the government has started a scheme to provide free sewing machines (silai machine) to over 50 thousand women in every state.

The scheme has been started to make Indian women independent (aatmanirbhar). Under the PM Free Silai Machine Yojana, every woman between the age group of 20 to 40 years can apply. The scheme is valid for rural as well as urban women.

PM Free Silai Machine Yojana 2022: Eligibility And Important Documents

To avail of the benefits of the scheme, one must possess the following documents:

Aadhar Card

Date of Birth Proof

Income Certificate

Unique Disability ID (For handicapped)

Widow Certificate (For widows)

Mobile Number

Passport size photo

How To Apply For Free Silai Yojana?