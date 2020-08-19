New Delhi: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday addressed a press conference to announce several cabinet decisions and said the Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram airports will be leased out to private players under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model. Also Read - 2,400-Year-Old Mummy in Jaipur Taken Out From Its Box For The First Time in 130 Years, Here's Why

"The Union Cabinet has approved a proposal for leasing out Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram airports, of Airports Authority of India (AAI), through Public-Private Partnership," Javadekar said during the press briefing.

The development comes a day after Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that he will present a proposal before the Union Cabinet about the privatisation of airports across the country.

“We are going to the Cabinet tomorrow for further airport privatisation. We have got many more airports lined up, dozens of them, and the 100 new airports we will build between now and 2030,” Puri had said.

The airports in Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram and Guwahati were cleared for operation, management and development through public-private partnership (PPP) model in February 2019. This happened in the first round of privatisation under the Narendra Modi dispensation.

Later in September 2019, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) had recommended the Civil Aviation Ministry to privatise airports in Amritsar, Varanasi, Bhubaneswar, Indore, Raipur and Trichy.

The AAI, which works under the Ministry of Civil Aviation, owns and manages more than 100 airports across the country.

