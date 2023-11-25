By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Centre Mandates Phased Blending Of Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG) In CNG And PNG; Here’s All Details
Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Saturday that the decision would encourage investment of around Rs. 37,500 crores and facilitate establishment of 750 CBG projects by 2028-29.
New Delhi: In a significant move to promote sustainable energy sources, the National Biofuels Coordination Committee, headed by the Union Petroleum Minister, has announced the mandatory blending of Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG) in Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Piped Natural Gas (PNG) used for transportation and domestic cooking, respectively. This phased blending initiative aims to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and promote the use of eco-friendly biofuels, as per a report covered by news agency IANS.
Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Hopeful Of Investments
The key objective is to stimulate demand for CBG, which will lead to reduced imports of costly liquefied natural gas (LNG) and savings in foreign exchange while assisting in achieving the target of net zero emissions. It has been decided that CBG blending obligations will be voluntary until the financial year 2024-2025 and mandatory blending obligations will start in 2025–26.
CBG Blending Obligation Details
CBG blending obligation will be kept at 1 per cent, 3 per cent and 4 per cent of total CNG/PNG consumption for FY 2025–26, 2026–27, and 2027–28, respectively. From 2028–29 onwards, the CBG blending obligation will be 5 per cent.
Discussions also took place to promote the production of ethanol from maize with all stakeholders, especially the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Food and Public Distribution (DFPD), to make it a prominent feedstock in the coming years. It was discussed that in the last few years there has been an increase in maize cultivation area, yield per hectare, and production.
Central Repository Body (CRB) To Monitor And Implement Blending Mandate
A Central Repository Body (CRB) will monitor and implement the blending mandate based on the operational guidelines approved by the Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas.
Work has been initiated by this ministry in consultation with the Department of Agriculture and DFPD to further develop high-starch-yielding varieties, improve the quality of maize DDGS (Dried Distillers Grain Solids) by removing aflatoxins, and speed up the registration of new seed varieties with high starch.
On Friday, another important announcement was made about promoting biofuels in the country. Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF/Bio-ATF) initial indicative blending percentage targets were set by the committee.
Based on the comments received from the stakeholders, like MoCA, Niti Aayog, and oil companies OMCs, the capacities of sustainable aviation fuel plants coming up in the country, and projected aviation turbine fuel sales, the following initial indicative blending percentages of SAF in ATF are approved: 1 per cent SAF indicative blending target in 2027 (Initially for International flights); 2 per cent SAF blending target in 2028 (Initially for International flights).
