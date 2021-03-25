New Delhi: The Central government on Wednesday made it clear that there is no such plan to introduce four-day work week or 40 working hours a week system for central government offices. This was announced by Union Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar in the Lok Sabha. “Presently, there is no such proposal to introduce four days a week or 40 hours a week for Central Government officials,” he said. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Centre Announces Big Holi Gift of Rs 10,000 For Govt Employees

The minister further added that the working days/ Holiday/ working hours in administrative offices of Central Government of India are recommended by the respective Central Pay Commissions. He also informed that based on the fourth pay commission recommendation, five days a week and eight and half hours working per day in civil administrative offices of Government of India was introduced.

However, he said that the 7th Central pay Commission has recommended that the status quo may be maintained.

Earlier, the Centre had introduced a five-day work week after the fourth pay commission’s recommendations. The primary objective was to give more leisure time to the employees which leads to better work-life balance and also improves their efficiency.