New Delhi: The Ministry of Finance has hiked interest rate for Senior Citizen Savings Scheme by 20 basis points from 7.4 per cent to 7.6 per cent. The interest rate under Post Office Monthly Income Account Scheme has been hiked from 6.6 per cent to 6.7 per cent.

The tenure and interest rate under Kisan Vikas Patra has also be tweaked. Earlier, the rate of interest stood at 6.9 per cent and the savings would mature in 124 months. In the fresh order, Finance Ministry has said the rate of interest has been hiked to 7 per cent and the maturity period has been brought down to 123 months.

The rates of interest under Post Office Time Deposits have also been hiked. While the rate of interest under 1-year Time Deposit and 5-year Time Deposit remain unchanged at 4 per cent and 6.7 per cent respectively, that under 2-year Time Deposit has been hiked from 5.5 per cent to 5.7 per cent and 3-year Time Deposit has been hiked from 5.5 per cent to 5.8 per cent.

SCHEMES WHERE RATE OF INTEREST REMAINS UNCHANGED

Recurring Deposit: 5.8 per cent

National Savings Certificate: 6.8 per cent

Sukanya Samriddhi Account Scheme: 7.6 per cent

Public Provident Fund Scheme: 7.1 per cent

