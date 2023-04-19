Home

Centre Hikes Windfall Tax On Domestic Crude To Rs 6,400/Tonne, Scraps Export Duty On Diesel

Centre Hikes Windfall Tax On Domestic Crude To Rs 6,400/Tonne, Scraps Export Duty On Diesel (Image: Pixabay)

New Delhi: The government of India on Tuesday reimposed windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil at Rs 6,400 per tonne and scrapped export duty on diesel. The export duty exemption for petrol and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) will continue.

In the last revision the Centre had reduced the windfall profit tax on domestically produced petrol to zero while it has halved the levy on the export of diesel to Rs 0.50 per litre.

The duty will be effective from 19 April 2023, according to a notification issued by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs.

In the last revision the government had cut the tax on the export of diesel to Rs 0.50 per litre from Rs 1. The latest revision in windfall tax comes in the backdrop of rise in oil prices following a surprise cut in production by OPEC plus.

The tax rates are reviewed every fortnight based on average oil prices in the previous two weeks.

