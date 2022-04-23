LIC IPO Latest Update: The Central government is likely to sell a 3.5 per cent stake in Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) through an initial public offering in the first week of the next month, an official told news agency PTI. The official further added that the LIC IPO is likely to come to the market in May first week with 3.5 per cent stake dilution.Also Read - Final Winner For Pawan Hans Sale To Be Announced Tomorrow

As per the reports, the issue size is expected to be worth Rs 21,000 crore, valuing the country's largest insurer at Rs 6 lakh crore. In this regard, the LIC is likely to file the red herring prospectus with market regulator Sebi by Wednesday.

The LIC had February this year filed draft papers with Sebi wherein it had said that the government will sell 5 per cent stake or 31.6 crore shares in the state-run insurer.

Later, the IPO plans faced headwinds due to the ongoing volatility in stock markets because of Russia-Ukraine war, forcing the Centre to reduce the issue size to 3.5 per cent.

The official, however, stated that the reservations for policyholders and employees, and discounts, issue dates and issue price will be known by Wednesday.