New Delhi: In a latest development, the Central government on Thursday has made Aadhaar mandatory for senior citizens who are the subscribers of the Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana (PMVVY). The Union Ministry of Finance has issued a notification in this regard.

Implemented through Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the PMVVY scheme was announced in Union Budgets of 2017-18 and 2018-19.

“An individual eligible for receiving the benefit under the scheme shall hereby be required to furnish proof of possession of Aadhaar number (the unique 12-digit biometric identity number) or undergo Aadhaar authentication,” the finance ministry notification stated.

The notification was released last week under the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016.

The notification further stated that any senior citizen, who wants to avail benefit of the scheme and does not possess the Aadhaar number or has not yet been enrolled for Aadhaar, should quickly apply for Aadhaar enrolment before registering for the scheme

In case they are not able to enrol their Aadhaar because of poor biometrics, the ministry’s Department of Financial Services through its implementing agency will make provisions to help the beneficiaries get the Aadhaar number.

And moreover, the Finance Ministry notification also stated that if the beneficiaries are not able to get their biometric or Aadhaar one-time password or time-based OTP authentication, they can give a physical Aadhaar letter whose authenticity can be verified through the quick response (QR) code printed on the Aadhaar letter.

(With inputs from PTI)