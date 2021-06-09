New Delhi: As the country is reeling under the second wave of coronavirus pandemic and everyone is affected by this, the Central government on Wednesday made a big announcement for the Central government employees who are working on a contractual basis. Giving a decision in their favour, the Centre announced that the contractual employees working in different ministries of the government will be given full salary from April 1 to June 30, 2021. These contractual workers were staying at home due to the COVID pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. Also Read - As Covid Curbs Eases in UP, CM Yogi Adityanath Warns Against Laxity; Puts Police On Alert

According to a report by DNA, the Central Government in its order stated that all such contractual employees who were at homes during the lockdown due to the second wave of COVID-19 will be considered as 'on duty'. Notably, the Centre has said that the instructions have been issued to all the ministries in this regard to grant them full salary.

As per the report, the Central government on Tuesday has sent a letter to the state governments citing the shortage of officers and asked to recommend more officers at the level of Deputy Secretary, Director and Joint Secretary for central deputation. The letter from the Centre has asked not to recommend the names of such officers who are going to be promoted, as it becomes necessary to send such officers back soon.

The Ministry of Personnel in the letter stated, “It should be ensured that only the names of such officers are sent who are present for the entire tenure under the Central Employees Scheme. Deputy Secretary / Director under the Central Staffing Scheme (CSS) and above officers are appointed in the Ministries/Departments of the Central Government.”

The development comes at a time when India on Wednesday reported 92,596 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to 2,90,89,069, while the number of active cases dropped to 12,31,415.

In its daily bulletin, the Union Health Ministry said that the daily infections remained below one lakh for the second straight day. However, the death toll due to COVID-19 reached 3,53,528 with 2,219 more fatalities.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one crore-mark on December 19.