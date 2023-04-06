Home

Centre Orders CBI Probe Into Oxfam India Over Violation Of Foreign Funding Norms: Report

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has reportedly recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into Oxfam India over alleged violation of foreign funding norms.

Oxfam India was registered under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act 2010 (FCRA, 2010) for undertaking “Social” activities and its registration certificate was valid upto December 31, 2021.

New Delhi: The Centre has reportedly recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into Oxfam India over alleged violation of foreign funding norms. Sources said Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked CBI to investigate the global non-profit Oxfam, sources said according to a report by news agency ANI said.

“Oxfam India continued to transfer Foreign Contribution to various entities even after coming into force of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Act, 2020 which prohibits such transfers. The amendment came into force on September 29, 2020. Oxfam India transferred funds to other NGOs, violating provisions of the FCRA, 2010,” sources said.

Oxfam India was registered under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act 2010 (FCRA, 2010) for undertaking “Social” activities and its registration certificate was valid upto December 31, 2021. “From emails, found during IT survey by the Central Board of Direct Taxes, it is revealed that the Oxfam India was planning to circumvent provision of the FCRA, 2010 by routing funds to other FCRA -registered associations or through the for-profit consultancy route,” sources said.

In September last year, the Income Tax Department conducted search operations for three days at the office of CPR and two other NGOs – Oxfam India, and Bengaluru-based non-profit Independent and Public-Spirited Media Foundation (IPSMF) – in connection with alleged tax evasion. All the firms had said they didn’t do anything unlawful and the CPR maintained it had fully cooperated in the raid.

Sources said IT survey by the CBDT also exposed Oxfam India as a probable instrument of the foreign policy of foreign organisations and entities which have funded Oxfam India liberally over the years.

“Oxfam India which is registered to carry out social activities routed funds to the Centre for Policy Research (CPR) through its associates and employees in the form of commission,” the sources said.

The same is also reflected in the TDS data of Oxfam India which shows a payment of Rs 12,71,188 to the CPR in the Financial Year 2019-20 under section 194J. “Oxfam India received foreign contribution amounting to Rs 1.50 crore (approx) directly into its FC utilization account instead of receiving foreign contribution in designated FCRA account,” added the sources.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.