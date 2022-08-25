New Delhi: In a bid to provide significant relief to the individual taxpayers and to simplify the income-tax law, the finance ministry is reportedly working to revise the two-year-old exemptions-free personal IT regime by offering lower tax rates. Quoting a government source, a leading business portal reported that the government aims to establish a system where there are no exemptions and the complex old tax regime with exemptions and deductions is terminated.Also Read - IRCTC Cancels 155 Trains Today, 25 Aug | Complete List of Trains Cancelled

A similar tax regime for corporate taxpayers was introduced in September 2019 by significantly lowering rates and removing exemptions. The government had announced a cut in base corporate tax for then existing companies to 22 per cent from 30 per cent; and for new manufacturing firms, incorporated after October 1, 2019, and starting operations before March 31, 2024, to 15 per cent from 25 per cent. Companies opting for these new tax rates will have to forego all exemptions and incentives. Also Read - IRCTC Tatkal Rail Ticket Booking Rules: Here’s How Train Passengers Can Get Confirmed Tatkal Ticket

Besides, the government may also phase out the older personal income tax regime, which offers several deductions and benefits. Also Read - IRCTC Latest Update: Indian Railways Cancels 163 Trains Today. Check List Here

NEW TAX REGIME vs OLD TAX REGIME

For the unversed, the Union Budget 2020-21 had introduced a new tax regime wherein taxpayers were given the option to choose between the old regime with various deductions and exemptions and the new tax regime that offered lower tax rates without exemptions and deductions.