New Delhi: The Government of India on Tuesday amended the export policy of coronavirus-preventive items including personal-protective equipment (PPEs), face masks and medical coveralls with a monthly export quota of 50 lakh units per month. All protective equipment other than non-medical/non-surgical masks, medical nitrile/NBR gloves and face shields continue to be banned in the country.

The Union Commerce Ministry took the decision to revise the policy as all the requests filed by exporters for shipments in July were found ineligible, as mentioned on a trade notice issued by Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).

"All the applications received from July 1 to 3 were examined and none of the applications fulfilled the criteria specified in the trade notice dated June 29. All the applications, therefore, have been found ineligible for allocation of export quota," the notice stated.

The export regulator has now fixed a revised criteria for which exporters have been invited to send fresh online applications. Exporters will require to apply online and no hard copy of the application is needed.

For the current month, the online applications for PPE export can be filed between July 22-24 only.

Applications filed August onwards will be considered till the 3rd of each month and then accepted for allocation of export quota. The validity of the export licence will be for three months only, DGFT has specified.