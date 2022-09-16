New Delhi: The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) had earlier, under the Companies Act, 2013, revised the definition of “small companies” by increasing their thresholds for paid up capital from “not exceeding Rs 50 lakh” to “not exceeding Rs 2 crore” and turnover from “not exceeding Rs 2 crore” to “not exceeding Rs 20 crore”. This definition has, now, been further revised by increasing such thresholds for paid up Capital from “not exceeding Rs. 2 crore” to “not exceeding Rs. 4 crore” and turnover from “not exceeding Rs. 20 crore” to “not exceeding Rs. 40 crore”.Also Read - $49 Billion And 3rd Largest In The World -- Indian Pharma Industry Likely To Grow To $130 Billion By 2030

"Small companies represent the entrepreneurial aspirations and innovation capabilities of lakhs of citizens and contribute to growth and employment in a significant manner. The Government has always been committed to taking measures which create a more conducive business environment for law-abiding companies, including reduction of compliance burden on such companies", said the Ministry of Corporate Affairs in a press release.

BENEFITS OF THE ABOVE REVISION, ACCORDING TO THE RELEASE