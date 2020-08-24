New Delhi: The Union government has come up with guidelines for the enforcement of the ‘rules of origin’ for imports under trade agreements. Also Read - Leadership Crisis: Rahul, Sonia or a Non-Gandhi Face? Congress Divided Ahead of Crucial CWC Meet

The Customs (Administration of Rules of Origin under Trade Agreements) Rules, 2020 (CAROTAR) will come into effect on September 21, 2020.

The Department of Revenue circular noted that the 'Rules of Origin', by virtue of which a good attains origin of a country, have evolved with subsequent reviews of trade agreements and most trade agreements have moved from single general rule to specific rule for most of the tariff lines, with inclusion of vast array of processes which can confer origin.

Section 28DA of the Customs Act, 1962 makes it incumbent upon an importer to possess sufficient information as regards the manner in which country of origin criteria, including the regional value content and product-specific criteria, specified in the Rules of Origin in the trade agreement, are satisfied.