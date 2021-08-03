New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra said that the central government has managed to prevent Rs 1 lakh 78 thousand crore from going to the wrong hands. He said this while launching digital payment solution e-RUPI. PM Modi also disclosed how the Central government had ensured that the fund was not being misused.Also Read - Live Bangladesh vs Australia Match Score And Updates 1st T20I: Matthew Wade Opts to Bowl

PM Modi hailed technology has been bringing in transparency and integrity in transections and creating new opportunities and making them available to the poor.

He mentioned that for reaching the unique product of e-Rupi, foundation was prepared over the years by creating the JAM system which connected mobile and Aadhaar.

“Benefits of JAM took some time to be visible to people and we saw how we could help the needy during the lockdown period while other countries were struggling to help their people,” said the Prime Minister.

He noted that in India, more than seventeen and half lakh crore rupees have been transferred directly to the accounts of the people via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), according to details shared by Prime Minister’s Office.

More than three hundred schemes are using DBT. 90 crore Indian are being benefited in some way or the other through in areas like LPG, ration, medical treatment, scholarship, pension or wage disbursal, as per Prime Minister’s Office.

Rs 1 lakh 35 thousand crore rupees have directly been transferred to farmers under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, 85 thousand crore rupees for government purchase of wheat were also disbursed in this manner, as per statement shared by the Prime Minister’s Office.

“The biggest benefit of this all is that 1 lakh 78 thousand crore rupees were prevented from going to the wrong hands,” PM Modi added.

The Prime Minister noted that development of digital transactions in India has empowered the poor and deprived, small businesses, farmers and tribal population. This can be felt in the record of 300 crore UPI transactions in the month of July amounting to 6 lakh crore rupees, according to the PMO.