Home

Business

Centre Slashes Windfall Tax On Domestic Crude To Rs 3,500 Per Tonne

Centre Slashes Windfall Tax On Domestic Crude To Rs 3,500 Per Tonne

The government imposed a windfall tax for the first time last year after crude oil prices soared in the aftermath of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Centre Slashes Windfall Tax On Domestic Crude To Rs 3,500 Per Tonne

New Delhi: The Ministry of Finance on Monday late night revised the windfall tax on locally produced crude oil to Rs 3,500 per tonne from Rs 4,400 per tonne. There’s also a marginal increase in the export duty on diesel, i.e., hiked from to Re 1 per litre from Rs 0.50. The taxes are reviewed every fortnight. The new rate would be applicable from 21 March 2023.

The government had on 4 March 2023 marginally hiked windfall tax on locally produced crude oil to Rs 4400 per tonne from Rs 4350 per tonne. The crude oil that is pumped out of the ground and from below the seabed is refined and converted into fuels such as petrol, diesel and ATF.

You may like to read

WHAT IS WINDFALL TAX

The government imposed a windfall tax for the first time last year after crude oil prices soared in the aftermath of the Russia-Ukraine war. The oil producers fetched huge profits then as a windfall gain — a sudden, unexpected spike in earnings, and the government started taxing those extra earnings.

The tax rates are reviewed every fortnight by the government reviews to calibrate the tax mop-up.

As per the officials, tax rate absorbs only a part of the extra profits that the companies earn in global markets during a period of high prices.

During a post-budget interview on 4 February 2023, Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra had told Mint that the government estimates around Rs 25,000 crore of revenue receipts in the current fiscal from the windfall profit tax.

Malhotra also said then that in the case of petrol, it has already been removed and the levy will apply to crude oil and products only if there is a windfall profit.

The export duty on aviation turbine fuel was scrapped during the previous revision. The government’s move to reduce the windfall tax on crude oil comes on the back of the recent ease in global crude oil prices.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.