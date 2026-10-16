Centre takes big decision on petrol and diesel, changes in export duty to come into effect from today | Know price here

Petrol and diesel prices remained stable on October 16 in major cities, including Delhi and Mumbai. The government reviews the tax every 15 days based on international oil prices.

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Centre takes big decision on petrol and diesel, changes in export duty come into effect from today | Know price here (File)

The government has amended the windfall tax on petrol and diesel exports, effective today. The tax on diesel exports has been reduced from ₹16 per liter to ₹8.50 per liter. Meanwhile, the tax on petrol exports has been increased from ₹0.50 to ₹2.50 per liter.

This change will only apply to petrol and diesel sold abroad. It will not directly impact fuel prices in the domestic market. This means that the price of petrol and diesel at any city’s petrol pump will not change directly due to this decision.

The government reviews this tax every 15 days based on international crude oil prices. Its purpose is to maintain adequate fuel availability in the country and prevent oil companies from selling more fuel abroad than in the domestic market.

What is the price of petrol and diesel

Following the government’s decision, people are wondering if they will now have to spend more to fill up their petrol and diesel. The only relief for now is that the change in export tax rates does not mean fuel prices will rise in the domestic market. The government’s decision does not change the duty on petrol and diesel sold domestically. However, whether prices will change further will depend on oil companies’ decisions and market conditions. Petrol and diesel prices remained stable in major cities across the country on Friday, October 16.

There was also a change on October 1

Previously, on October 1st, the government had revised export taxes. At that time, the export duty on diesel was reduced from ₹20 per liter to ₹16 per liter, while the tax on petrol remained at ₹0.50 per liter. This decision was made in light of fluctuations in the prices of crude oil and petroleum products in the international market.

Why do rates change every 15 days?

The windfall tax is an additional tax imposed by the government on oil companies’ exports under specific circumstances. Its rates are reviewed based on fluctuations in international oil and petroleum product prices. The government typically revises these rates every 15 days. This tax on fuel exports was first imposed in July 2022. It was repealed nearly two years later and reinstated in March 2026.