Centre Takes Action Against Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, Shopclues And Meesho - Here's Why

New Delhi: In view of violation of Consumer Protection Act, 2019, the Centre has issued orders against top five e-commerce platforms for selling car seat belt alarm stopper clips. The clips compromise life and safety of consumer by stopping alarm beep when not wearing seat belts. Headed by Chief Commissioner, Nidhi Khare, CCPA passed orders against Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, Shopclues and Meeshofor violation of consumer rights and unfair trade practice.

The issue of the sale of car seat belt alarm stopper clips came to the notice of CCPA by the Department of Consumer Affairs through the letter of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

The letter highlighted the issue of blatant sale of car seat belt alarm stopper clips and requested for action on errant vendors / online platforms and issuance of an advisory. “However, online sales of such items that compromise passengers’ safety by stopping the alarm beep when not wearing seat belts can be unsafe and dangerous to the life & safety of consumers.”

Difficulty in claiming motor insurance

It is imperative to say that using car seat belt alarm stopper clips can also be a hurdle for consumers seeking claim amounts in the cases of motor insurance policies, wherein an insurance company may deny the claim by citing the negligence of the claimant for using such clips. On the other hand, using seat belt acts as a restraint that allows the airbag to provide proper cushion and not hit the passengers at full force which also works as a protective shield in case of collisions.

E-commerce platform selling seat belt alarm stopper by camouflaging them

CCPA is entrusted to protect, promote and enforce the rights of class of consumers. Therefore, CCPA took cognizance of the issue of the sale of car seat belt alarm stopper clips and with its eagle eye found that said clips were being blatantly sold on several e-commerce platforms in an easy-to-access manner resulting in direct violation of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 and pose a high risk to the valuable life of the consumers.

It was also found during the proceedings that some sellers were selling the clips by camouflaging them under the garb of bottle openers or cigarette lighter etc.

Based on the initiative of the CCPA, approximately13,118 listings of car seat belt alarm stopper clips have been delisted from the e-commerce platforms.

Increase cases of road accidents

The action taken in the present cases assumes significance given that as per the latest report published by the MoRTH more than 16,000 persons were killed in road accidents in 2021 due to not wearing seat belt, of which 8,438 were drivers and the remaining 7,959 were passengers.

Moreover, approximately 39,231 persons were injured out of which 16,416 were drivers and 22,818 were passengers. The report further provides that young adults in the age group of 18-45 accounted for more than one-third of victims in road accident cases.

