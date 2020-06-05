New Delhi: As the number of coronavirus cases is on a steep rise in India, the finance ministry has said that no new government schemes will start for a year, apart from the special packages announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to tide over the impacts of COVID-19. Also Read - What Even! Harvard Study Advices Couples to Wear Face Mask During Sex To Prevent COVID-19 Spread

"No New Scheme/Sub Scheme, whether under delegate power to ministry including SFC proposals or through EFC should be initiated in 2020-21 except proposal announced under PM Gareeb Kalyan Package, Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan Package and any other special packages," the finance ministry said.

"In-principle approval for such schemes will not be given this financial year. Initiation of new schemes already appraised/approved will remain suspended for one year till march 31, 2021 or till further orders whichever is earlier," it said.

Schemes which have been approved under Budget 2020 will also remain suspended for the time being.

The finance ministry announced a Rs 20 lakh crore scheme as a stimulus to ameliorate the brunt the economy has to bear owing to the prolonged lockdown in the country since March 25. Apart from these schemes, no other new schemes will be effective this financial year.