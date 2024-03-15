Home

Centre To Close Rashtriya Mahila Kosh Scheme Running For Last 30 Years; Here’s Why

The Women and Child Development Ministry has said the report on the rationalisation of government bodies have recommended shutting down the old RMK.

New Delhi: The Rashtriya Mahila Kosh (RMK), which was a prominent government initiative launched over 30 years ago, has been closed forever. The closure decision came after official considerations concluded that the importance of the scheme has waned due to the availability of numerous other credit avenues for rural women and that it is not needed anymore. Initially, the RMK was brought to life in 1993 with the noble intention of empowering women in the informal sector by providing collateral-free credit access, as per a report by news agency PTI.

Reasons Behind Clousure Of Rashtriya Mahila Kosh (RMK)

The Women and Child Development Ministry said the report on the rationalisation of government bodies prepared by the Principal Economic Adviser (PrEA) recommended shutting down the RMK as it had lost relevance after financial services were expanded across rural areas and the easy availability of concessional, collateral-free microcredit from banks under various government schemes, the notification released on March 12 said.

Government schemes like the Deendayal Antodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihood Mission, the Deendayal Antodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihood Mission and PM Mudra Yojna have successfully nurtured lakhs of self-help groups, who can access vast banking networks and cheap credit facilities.

Taking note of the present scenario, all operations and activities of RMK will be closed with effect from December 31, 2023, the notification said.

The ministry said the employees of RMK have been given special voluntary retirement under the Special Voluntary Retirement Scheme (SVRS) and surplus funds of RMK (Corpus, Reserves and Surplus Funds) have been returned to the Consolidated Fund of India (CFI).

What About Outstanding Loan Portfolio of RMK

The outstanding loan portfolio of RMK has been transferred to the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), a financial institution that focuses on developmental aspects and line enhanced credit flow to the mandated segments on an as-is, where-is basis’ without any monetary consideration, the ministry added.

