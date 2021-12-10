New Delhi: The government of India has decided to monetise 25 airports across the country till 2025 under the National Monetization Pipeline. The plan was revealed by Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Dr VK Singh, according to a report by Mint. The report added that the government, in August, had said that it plans to raise Rs 20,782 crore till FY25 by monetising 25 airports in India.Also Read - Will Karnataka Revise Guidelines, Impose Night Curfew Amid Growing Omicron Cases? CM Bommai Makes BIG Statement

The airports have been selected based on several criteria, the report stated. One of the criteria is the annual traffic above 0.4 million passengers. The other is the presence of a sizeable proposed or outgoing capital expenditure as per the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP). The years of 2019 and 2020 have been taken as the reference years, the report further said. Also Read - LED TV, Refrigerator: How Civic Bodies Across India Encouraging All to Get Vaccinated With Incentives

The Airport Authority of India (AAI) has identified the airports for the whole process. In the FY22 it has planned to monetise six airports, in FY23 it has planned to monetise eight airports and in FY24, six airports. Further, in FY25, it plans to monetise five airports. Also Read - Know When is The Best Time of The Day to Get COVID Vaccine, Study Reveals

Here is the list of the 25 airports

First leg (FY22)–

Amritsar

Varanasi

Bhubaneswar

Indore

Raipur

Trichy

Second Leg (FY23)–

Calicut

Coimbatore

Nagpur

Patna

Madurai

Surat

Ranchi

Jodhpur

Third Leg (FY24)–

Chennai

Vijayawada

Tirupati

Vadodara

Bhopal

Hubli

Fourth Leg (FY25)–

Imphal

Agartala

Udaipur

Dehradun

Rajamundhry

The report also stated that in FY20-21, 133 out of 137 airports in the country suffered huge losses owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Mumbai Airport suffered a loss of Rs 331 crore and Delhi airport suffered a loss of Rs 317 crore.