New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs Wednesday announced a host of decisions regarding the telecom sector and road connectivity to areas that are not well-connected. Addressing a press conference, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said the Centre has decided to provide 4G mobile network to 7000 villages of 44 aspirational districts.

"In over 7000 villages of 44 aspirational districts across Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Odisha, the mobile towers connectivity will be provided. It has been decided to provide 4G mobile services. Project is expected to be worth Rs 6466 crore," Anurag Thakur said.

In over 7000 villages of 44 aspirational dists across Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra & Odisha, mobile towers connectivity will be provided. It has been decided to provide 4G mobile services. Project is expected to be worth Rs 6466 cr: Union Min Anurag Thakur

Giving further details, the union minister said the areas that are affected by Left-Wing Extremism are going to be benefitted soon. He further stated that the Union cabinet has approved construction of 32,152 km roads in far-flung areas of the country at a cost of Rs 33,822 crore.

“Areas that were not covered for road connectivity under phases 1-2 of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana or the Left-Wing Extremism affected areas and the tribal areas are going to be benefitted. Roads will be built through dense forests, mountains and rivers,” he added.