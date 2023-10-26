‘Cannot Charge For Every Seat’: Centre Warns Airlines For Misleading ‘Free Mandatory Web Check-In’ Claim

Home

New Delhi: The government has flagged its concern to all airlines and online travel aggregators for engaging in unfair trade practices such as showing every seat as ‘paid’ despite their ‘misleading claim’ of ‘free mandatory web check-in’. Speaking to TOI, Consumer affairs secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said that such “deceptive and manipulative conduct by using dark patterns in online interfaces unfairly” exploits consumers’ interest and is classified as unfair trade practice under the Consumer Protection Act.

Various airlines in the country offer passengers the option to select their seats on an aircraft before a flight. This could cost anywhere between Rs. 150 to Rs. 1,000 depending on the location of the seat, with higher costs for more amentities such as a window or aisle seat. The seats with extra legroom at the front and in the exit rows come for Rs 800-1,500. Passengers not interested in paying extra could either select a middle-row seat in the rear or wait for a seat to be assigned to them at the time of check-in at the airport.

Many consumers have highlighted their plights on social media platforms regarding the extra charges for seats on top of the exorbitant airfares. Flyers have complained of these practices, often flagged on the much-hyped Air Seva service, but the government has so far been unable to get airlines to address them comprehensively. Singh is learnt to have pointed out that a high level of grievances signal that consumer complaints are not addressed effectively.

In the past one year, almost 10,000 complaints regarding airlines were lodged with the National Consumer Helpline (NCH), the department said while convening a meeting of CEOs of all domestic airlines and online travel aggregators to discuss the issues and address consumers’ concerns. The meeting is likely to take place in a fortnight.

According to NCH data, nearly 41% of the grievances are related to denial of refund from airlines even after cancellation of tickets, followed by deficiency in services (15%). Around 5% of the complaints deal with denial of boarding despite flyers holding valid tickets.



