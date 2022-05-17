New Delhi: The Centre is weighing on selling up to a quarter of Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL), instead of its full stake in the state-run refiner, after it failed to attract suitors for the whole firm, said a media report on Tuesday. The government is considering inviting bids for a 20 per cent-25 per cent stake in BPCL, instead of an outright sale of its entire 52.98 per cent holding, news agency Reuters reported quoting two government officials, as the government’s divestment programme moves slower than expected.Also Read - PM Modi Launches Slew of Projects in Kerala, Dedicates BPCL's Petro-chem Complex to Nation

According to the report, the discussions about the plan were in the early stages. Also Read - Govt Postpones Strategic Sale of BPCL For Second Time

Having drawn up plans four years ago, the government was successful in selling the chronically ailing Air India to the Tatas, but BPCL got delayed and was pushed to 2022-23. Initially, the government had aimed to raise an estimated Rs 45,000 crore from selling its full stake in BPCL and invited bids in 2020, hoping major players such as Russia’s Rosneft might be interested. However, Rosneft and Saudi Aramco did not bid at the time, as oil prices were low at that time and weak demand curbed their investment plans. Also Read - Book Cooking Gas Via WhatsApp From Your Registered Mobile Number: Here's All You Need to Know

The government officials told Reuters that even a partial sale of BPCL was unlikely to be completed this fiscal year as the process would take over 12 months.

Government’s Divestment plan

In 2020, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced plans to privatise most state-run companies, including banks, mining companies and insurers. But little progress has been made in that direction.

The backtracking on BPCL’s full stake sale is also symptomatic of slow progress in the government’s privatisation plans.

As per sources quoted in Reuters’ report, the government had deferred plans to sell any other banks this fiscal year apart from IDBI Bank, which is majority-owned by Life Insurance Corp of India. LIC sank on its market debut on Tuesday after the government sold a 3.5% stake.