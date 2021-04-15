New Delhi: At a time when the country had recorded over 2 lakh new COVID-19 infections pushing the total tally of cases to 1,40,74,564, it was reported on Wednesday that the Central government is working on a stimulus package to deal with eh second wave of coronavirus and the localised lockdowns. According to media reports, the Centre is likely to announce the stimulus package very soon. As per an exclusive report by Hindustan Times, the package could provide great relief to the poor if the second wave of the pandemic disrupts their livelihood. Also Read - Haridwar Kumbh Mela 2021: Will Mela be Cut Short Due to Covid? Read What Official Says

During the first wave of the coronavirus, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had last year announced Aatmanirbhar Bharat package of Rs 20 lakh crore package in five tranches, which included Rs 3.70 lakh crore support for MSMEs, Rs 75,000 crore for NBFCs and Rs 90,000 crore for power distribution companies, free foodgrains to migrant workers, increased allocation for MGNREGS, tax relief to certain sections and Rs 15,000 crore allocated to the healthcare sector. Also Read - New Coronavirus Variant: What is B.1.617 And is it More Dangerous - All You Need to Know

As the second wave of coronavirus is fast spreading across the country again affecting the economy, especially banks, the Centre’s second package will be of great help to revive the ailing economy. Also Read - Hospitals in Mumbai Asked to Use 5-Star Hotels To Treat Patients With Mild Symptoms

More significantly, the banks which fear lockdown-like curbs, including curfews, travel restrictions and mall shutdowns, are likely to hurt borrowers, triggering a second wave of defaults.

Last week, the rating agency Fitch had said that more than 80 per cent of new infections are in six prominent states that account for roughly 45% of banking sector loans. The Fitch had also said that the operating environment for banks will most likely remain challenging and the second wave could dent the sluggish recovery in consumer and corporate confidence.

As a number of states have announced lockdown-like restrictions, it is going to affect banks and other financial sectors.

On Wednesday morning, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that the country has recorded over 2 lakh new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the total tally of cases to 1,40,74,564, while the active cases surpassed the 14-lakh mark.

A total of 2,00,739 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in a span of 24 hours. The death toll increased to 1,73,123 with 1,038 daily new fatalities, the highest since October 3, 2020 the data updated at 8 AM showed.

With over 1 lakh infections per day for the ninth consecutive day, India has added 13,88,515 cases in nine days. Registering a steady increase for the 36th day in a row, the active cases have increased to 14,71,877, comprising 10.46 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 88.31 per cent.