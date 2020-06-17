New Delhi: Union Minister for Roads and National Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said that the government is working on the reforms of the operations of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI). Also Read - IMF May Further Slash Economic Outlook, Cites 'Profound Uncertainty'

Participating in a webinar organised by industry chamber ASSOCHAM, the minister said that major reforms are required in the agency mandated to develop and maintain national highways across the country. Also Read - Coronavirus: Death Toll Nears 10000-mark, PM Modi Discusses Pandemic With Chief Ministers | Top Developments

He noted that although India has improved in the ease of doing business rankings, there are several necessary changes still needed to be made for smooth and efficient execution of projects. Also Read - Puducherry Seals Border With 2 Districts of Tamil Nadu From Wednesday, Medical Services Allowed

Gadkari said that decision making in NHAI lags due to the negative approach of several officials and also because some people are diffident in terms of decision making. “Decentralisation of work and division of power… Now we are working on the reform of NHAI,” he said.

The Union Minister also said that liquidity is the biggest problem in the country right now. He said that the need of the hour is to award more infrastructure projects to save the economy.