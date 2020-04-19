New Delhi: Hours after the Central government prohibited e-commerce platforms from selling non-essential items during the lockdown, Amazon India on Sunday said the new guidelines will disappoint consumers whose list of essentials had expanded to ‘work from home’ and ‘study from home’ products, as well as small businesses, sellers and manufacturers. Also Read - FIR Filed Against Amazon India For Printing 'Golden Temple' on Bathroom Rug

Issuing a statement, Amazon India said that it will continue to follow the guidelines and deliver essential products and work closely with authorities for expedited processes to make safe deliveries of priority products possible. Also Read - 'Sellers Set Their Price, We Don't Interfere,' Amazon India Retorts to Deep Discounting Accusation

Saying that Amazon India is fully committed to the vision of the government to keep the citizens healthy, the company stressed that the need of the hour is to ensure the safety of citizens first, serving their needs while they stay at home. Also Read - Realme U1 gets price cut on Amazon India: Check out the new price, offers, features

“The new guideline will disappoint not only the consumers whose list of essentials had expanded to work from home and study from home products but also the thousands of small businesses, sellers and manufacturers across the country, who had geared up in the last 48 hours to provide millions of people with safe access to products,” the company said.

Moreover, the Amazon India said that this situation is rectified soon so that the urgent need of consumers is met and that there is revival of economic activity.

“We will continue to follow the guidance and deliver essential products and work closely with all central, state and local authorities for expedited processes to make safe deliveries of priority products possible,” the company added.

The development comes after the Central government on Sunday prohibited e-commerce platforms from selling non-essential items during the lockdown, four days after allowing the companies to sell mobile phones, refrigerators and ready-made garments.

Issuing the order, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla excluded the non-essential items from the cart of e-commerce companies. The Centre’s earlier April 15 order had said e-commerce platforms were allowed to sell such items from April 20.