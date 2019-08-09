New Delhi: With Article 370 now gone, the focus has shifted to employment opportunities to youth, and infrastructure of the newly-minted union territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

For now, the Government plans to organise an investors summit in Srinagar to highlight and promote investment opportunities in the Valley. The proposed summit is expected to take place in October and several big companies have reportedly been approached to participate in the same.

The business fraternity has been extremely supportive of the move to remove the special status of Jammu & Kashmir, saying that this will only be beneficial to the Valley’s youth.

Amid these developments, members of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in the national capital today. The hour-long meet was held to discuss various aspects of the economy; during the meet, the body leaders assured the FM of support to investment activities in Jammu & Kashmir.

Later, Uday Kotak, chairman-designate of CII and MD-CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank, told media that the CII would like to see investment across sectors in Jammu & Kashmir. He added that it would support initiative for investment in the UT. Earlier too, Kotak had expressed his support for revocation saying that J&K had a strong potential for development due to the abundance of natural resources and immense talent.

Meanwhile, Dr Naresh Trehan, chairman of CII Health Council, expressed to media his ‘vision’ for J&K moving forward, saying that the move will generate thousands of jobs in the Valley.

Trehan, a well-renowned surgeon and chairman of the Medanta Group, said that his group will provide good healthcare services to the Valley in the near future. Further, calling healthcare a “huge” employer, he said that if a 2,000-bed hospital is set up in the Valley, 34,000 job opportunities will be immediately generated from the same.

On Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah ended suspense behind days of massive troop build-up in the Valley, announcing in the Rajya Sabha the end of special status to Jammu & Kashmir. He further announced the end of statehood of J&K and formation of two separate union territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.