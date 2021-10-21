Chandigarh: The Chandigarh International Airport is finally prepared to launch its first cargo facility in the first week of November. This will be the first launch in six years after receiving the International tag.Also Read - Hockey Chandigarh Awards 5 Players Rs 5 Lakh Each

The Chandigarh International airport authorities have fixed the rates for both domestic, international cargo. It even includes perishable goods. Built at a total cost of Rs 11.5 crore, the cargo complex has come up on 14,127 square metres. Also Read - Chandigarh Lockdown Update: Night Curfew Withdrawn, Restaurants Can Now Remain Open With 50 Per Cent Capacity

Chief Executive Officer, Chandigarh International Airport Limited, Ajay Bhardwaj was quoted by HT as saying that the cargo facility will be the biggest after Delhi in north India and will offer the most reasonable rates as compared to other airports in the region. Bhardwaj further added, “We are waiting for one notification, which is expected in a week and are hopeful of starting the facility by November 1.” Also Read - Chandigarh Lockdown: COVID19 Guidelines on Containment Measures Extended Till August 31 | Details Here

The air cargo facility ensures the speedy transportation of commercial goods through the means of an air carrier. Presently, Chandigarh International airport authorities(CHAIL) give a common screening facility for domestic cargo.

Meanwhile, all the airlines such as Air India, IndiGO, Vistara, and Go Air are handling their own freight.

Earlier, PM Modi inaugurated the Chandigarh International Airport on September 11, 2015. Later this year in February, the Punjab government initiated the air cargo facility. At Present, the budget Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal has said that the facility will provide a boost to the industry. It will also make it better access to both domestic and international markets respectively.

President, Mohali Industries Association, Yogesh Sagar said, “An accessible air cargo facility was a long-pending requirement. At present, we have to send consignments by road to the Delhi airport, where they are lined up for 24 to 48 hours before being loaded on an aircraft.”