Chandigarh Tricity Metro: Two Coach Metro Rail To Run In Panchkula-Mohali-Chandigarh; Check Routes

The Tricity of Chandigarh, Punjab, and Haryana is set to witness a significant transformation with the introduction of a two-coach Metro network under the proposed mass rapid transit system (MRTS) project. Recently, Rail India Technical and Economic Services (RITES) unveiled the revised alignments of the project, which received approval from all stakeholders. The upcoming metro rail service is poised to enhance connectivity and alleviate the mounting road traffic congestion in the Tricity region encompassing Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula. The metro corridor is primarily designed to operate overground, ensuring efficient transportation for residents and commuters.

According to reports, the first phase of the Tricity Metro Network has been expanded from the initial 66 km to a total of 77 km. The revised plan for Phase 1 of the Tricity Metro network outlines a comprehensive coverage of 35 km in Chandigarh, 11 km in Panchkula, and 31 km in Mohali/New Chandigarh. Additionally an extension of 11 km, with six km linking Paroul in New Chandigarh to Sarangpur, and approximately five km connecting Panchkula ISBT to Panchkula Extension in Sector 20.

These extensions, which were initially part of phase 2, are now integrated into the ongoing metro project.

Chandigarh Tricity Metro: Route details

The upcoming metro corridor will cover a distance of around 39 kilometre (km). It will exclude the heritage sectors from Sector 1 to Sector 30. The final metro network has been planned under two phases, covering Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula, Zirakpur, New Chandigarh and Pinjore. There will be around 30 stations in the metro network.

Phase 1

In the first phase, which is expected to be developed between 2027 and 2037, the corridor will run along several key routes from Parol Sarangpur to Panchkula ISBT of 29 km, Rock Garden to Zirakpur ISBT via Mohali Industrial Area and the Chandigarh airport of 35 km and from Grain Market Chowk in Sector 39 to Transport Nagar in Sector 26 of 13 km.

The third corridor between Sector 26 and Sector 39 will be full elevated. Most of the tracks and stations in the first two corridors will be elevated, while some parts will be underground.

Phase 2

In the next phase, slated for development after 2037, there will be four additional routes. These routes include Airport Chowk to Manakpur Kallar of 5 km and Zirakpur ISBT to Pinjore ISBT of 20 km. The corridors are likely to be mostly elevated.

Chandigarh Tricity Metro Cost

As per the latest updates, the overall estimated cost of the Chandigarh Metro project is approximately Rs. 11,000 crore. Out of this, 20% of the total cost will be borne by Haryana and Punjab each, while the Centre will contribute another 20%. The lending agency will finance the remaining 60% of the project cost.In July 2023, the Chandigarh administration decided to involve all the stakeholders in preparing AAR (Alignment-cum-Feasibility Report) and DPR (Detailed Project Report) for the Chandigarh Metro project as per the central government guidelines.

