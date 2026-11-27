Chandra reappointment row: Bombay HC declines urgent stay for Tata Trusts, clears way for Tata Sons board meeting

The Bombay High Court has declined Tata Trusts’ plea seeking urgent interim relief in its dispute with Tata Sons over N Chandrasekaran’s reappointment.

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The bench ordered Tata Sons and the other respondents in the caseto submit their reply affidavits to two suits filed. Representational image

The two Tata Trusts that are contesting N Chandrasekaran’s reappointment as executive chairman for a third five-year term got no immediate relief from the Bombay High Court on Friday. The court said Tata Sons can hold its board meeting on November 30.

A bench of Justice Abhay Ahuja said any outcome of the board meeting shall be subject to final orders of the court. The Tata Trusts had sought for the meeting to be deferred, stayed or for an order that Chandrasekaran would not be allowed to exercise his vote as executive chairman. The court, however, refused to grant any relief on Friday.

“We are not granting any relief today. Let the meeting (on November 30) go on as per schedule. Any outcome of the meeting would be subject to our final orders,” the court observed.

Also Read | Tata Trusts to move Bombay HC against Chandrasekaran’s reappointment as Tata Sons chairman, seek Rs 65 crore in damages

The bench ordered Tata Sons and the other respondents in the case, which include the board members, to submit their reply affidavits to two suits filed on Thursday and posted the matter for further hearing on January 18, 2027.

The Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) and the RD Tata Trust (RDTT) had filed the suits in the High Court against Tata Sons and six of its directors, challenging the reappointment of Chandrasekaran as executive chairman for a third five-year term.

The SDTT has sought Rs 50 crore, while the RDTT has sought Rs 15 crore in damages, with 18 per cent annual interest. As per the suits, the September 17 Tata Sons board resolution reappointing Chandrasekaran was invalid because it did not receive the affirmative vote required under Article 121 of the company’s Articles of Association (AoA).

Also Read | ‘Chandrasekaran’s re-appointment is completely valid’, Tata Sons responds to Noel Tata’s questions

The immediate relief sought was to prevent the chairman of Tata Sons from exercising his casting vote during the November 30 board meeting in the event of a split in opinion among nominee directors. On Friday, the trusts’ counsels also sought for the meeting to be deferred which was opposed by Tata Sons.

Senior counsel Harish Salve, appearing for Tata Sons, said the board meeting needs to be held as it has got direction from the Reserve Bank of India giving a deadline of December 12 to inform the central bank of its (Tata Sons) decision (to comply with the mandated listing).

Any resolution passed would be subject to the orders of the high court, Salve said. Senior counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the SDTT, said the RBI directive is just a ploy used by Tata Sons to show fake urgency to hold the meeting.

With inputs from agencies