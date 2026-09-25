‘Chandrasekaran’s re-appointment is completely valid’, Tata Sons responds to Noel Tata’s questions

The tussle within the Tata Group over the chairman's position is now coming to the fore. Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata has questioned the reappointment of N. Chandrasekaran, while Tata Sons has maintained that the decision was made in accordance with the rules and regulations.

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'Chandrasekaran's re-appointment is completely valid', Tata Sons responds to Noel Tata's questions (IANS image)

The controversy within the Tata Group over the chairman position of Tata Sons now appears to be heading for a legal battle. While Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata is questioning the reappointment of N. Chandrasekaran, Tata Sons has clarified that Chandrasekaran’s reappointment as chairman for another term is completely legitimate. The company maintains that this decision was made in accordance with its rules and applicable laws.

According to news reports, Tata Sons submitted its first formal response to Noel Tata ‘s objections on September 24. In the letter, the company stated that the decision to reappoint Chandrasekaran as chairman for a further five years after his current term ends was made appropriately. The company stated that the board made this decision within the framework of Tata Sons’ rules and applicable law. Tata Sons also cited three legal opinions in its response, including those from lawyers and former Supreme Court judges.

What is the dispute all about?

The controversy revolves around how Tata Trusts’ approval was required to reappoint Chandrasekaran as chairman, and whether that process was followed. Tata Trusts argues that Chandrasekaran’s reappointment should not have been considered valid unless the majority of its directors nominated to the board by the Trusts had the support of the Trusts. This is where the matter becomes complicated. Tata Trusts owns approximately 66 percent of Tata Sons, meaning it holds a significant stake in the company. Tata Trusts is headed by Noel Tata. The Trusts are also investigating whether special voting provisions in Tata Sons’ rules were followed during Chandrasekaran’s reappointment.

Even representatives of the trusts are not of same opinion

Another interesting aspect of this controversy has emerged. Even among the board representatives of Tata Trusts, there is disagreement about Chandrasekaran. According to a Reuters report, Noel Tata opposed Chandrasekaran’s continuation as chairman. Meanwhile, Venu Srinivasan, the other nominee director of Tata Trusts, supported his reappointment. This has created a somewhat unusual situation. On one hand, Tata Trusts, which holds nearly two-thirds of Tata Sons, is questioning the board’s decision. On the other hand, the Tata Sons board is maintaining its decision as legally correct. Srinivasan is the chairman emeritus (honorary chairman) of TVS Motor. He also serves as vice-chairman of Tata Trusts and as a board member of Tata Sons.

Matter is now in the hands of the legal team

The next step in this matter rests with the legal team of Tata Trusts. According to AajTak, the Trusts’ legal team is examining the response sent by Tata Sons. This means that a final decision on this dispute has not yet been reached. Both parties are maintaining their respective legal positions. This dispute is not limited to the question of whether N Chandrasekaran will continue as chairman of Tata Sons. It also raises larger questions about the overall governance of Tata Sons, i.e., the way the company is run.

Additionally, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has already rejected Tata Sons’ application to surrender its registration as a non-bank financial company. This presents another issue of regulatory pressure for the company. Tata Sons’ proposed public listing is also a key part of this controversy. The company is moving forward with the listing, while Tata Trusts is opposing the move.