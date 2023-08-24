Home

Business

Chandrayaan-3: Top 10 Listed Companies That Contributed to India’s Successful Moon Mission

Chandrayaan-3: Top 10 Listed Companies That Contributed to India’s Successful Moon Mission

The major companies that have contributed to the moon mission include Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), BHEL and Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd.

For Chandrayaan-3, MTAR Technologies has provided key parts for the mission at its facility at Balanagar, Hyderabad.

New Delhi: In a momentous achievement for India, Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed on moon on Wednesday. Taking to social media, ISRO in a post on X said, “Chandrayaan-3 Mission: ‘India, I reached my destination and you too!’: Chandrayaan-3. Chandrayaan-3 has successfully soft-landed on the moon! Congratulations, India!”.

Trending Now

After 40 days of taking off on July 14, Chandrayaan-3 finally made it to the mission and as the country scripted history, here’s a look at listed companies that have contributed to the success of India’s moon mission. The whole Chandrayaan mission, spearheaded by ISRO, was also helped by these companies.

Top 10 Companies That Contributed to Chandrayaan-3

The major companies that have contributed to the moon mission include Larsen & Toubro (L&T), which has given over 170 per cent returns in 3 years; Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), which has given about 200 per cent return in 3 years; BHEL, which has given 172 per cent during the period; Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd, which has given 83 per cent and Walchandnagar Industries, which is up 66 per cent in three years.

Apart from these companies, the other firms that have contributed include Centum Electronics (up around 300 per cent in 3 years), chemicals company Linde India (over 1,000 higher in 3 years), Paras Defence & Space Technologies (around 2 per cent up in 3 years), MTAR Technologies (up 41.2 per cent). Moreover, Godrej Aerospace, which is part of Godrej Industries, also contributed to the mission.

The major contribution from L&T’s includes providing critical booster segments such as head end segment, middle segment and nozzle bucket flange, with a diameter of 3.2 meter were manufactured and proof pressure tested at L&T’s Facility in Powai. The company has also supplied ground and flight umbilical plates, which were manufactured from its hi-tech aerospace manufacturing facility at Coimbatore.

In its contribution to the moon mission, BHEL provided batteries for Chandrayaan-3. The Welding Research Institute (WRI) played a crucial role in the supply of bi-metallic adaptors for the mission.

On the other hand, Mishra Dhatu Nigam has supplied critical materials such as cobalt base alloys, nickel base alloys, titanium alloys, and special steels for various components of the LVM3/M4, a three-stage heavy lift launch vehicle used in the lunar mission.

For the moon mission, HAL provided several components that supported Chandrayaan-3’s components. On its part, Walchandnagar Industries manufactured and proof pressure-tested critical booster segments S200 in its facility, according to a Hindustan Times report quoting the company’s CEO and MD Chirag Dosh. Walchandnagar Industries also provided other LVM3-M4s subsystems like Flex nozzle control tankages and S200 Flex nozzle.

Another company namely MTAR Technologies has provided key parts for the mission at its facility at Balanagar, Hyderabad.

How Much Was The Total Cost of Chandrayaan-3?

The total cost of the Chandrayaan-3 moon mission was Rs 615 crore, including launch vehicle (Rs 365 crore) and lander & rover development (Rs 250 crore). It should be noted that the cost of Chandrayaan-1 (2008) and Chandrayaan-2 (2019) was Rs 365 crore and Rs 978 crore respectively.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES