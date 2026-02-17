Changed your salary bank account? Here’s an easy step-by-step guide to update EPFO in just few seconds

Home

Changed your salary bank account? Heres an easy step-by-step guide to update EPFO in just few seconds

It is a common practice for individuals to change their salary accounts. Meanwhile, it is extremely important to keep in mind that EPFO will continue to send your provident fund contribution to the bank account linked to your UAN. Therefore, it is essential for individuals to login into EPFO member e-Sewa portal and check the status of the bank account linked to their UAN.

While many people think it is updated automatically when they switch jobs. However, it isn’t. An individual must check whether their Aadhaar is verified. Keep in mind that if Aadhaar, PAN, and bank details don’t match or have a minute spelling issue, then all updates will be rejected. It is advised that if you encounter such problems, you must fix them quickly.

Step-by-step guide to change the bank account

At first, log in to your account

Search for the Manage Section.

Click on KYC.

Check your current bank details on the screen.

Now enter your new bank account number and IFSC code. It is recommended that you double-check to avoid mistakes.

Sometimes, it is required to upload a clear image of a cancelled cheque. If required, do the needful.

You will be required to submit the update.

Await employer approval: This is the major step. HR will approve your request prior to the change happening.

If the update remains stuck or faces an issue, contact the payroll department instead of waiting indefinitely.

