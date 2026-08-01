Changes being made to stock market trading timings from August 3; details inside

New Delhi: Changes are being made to stock market trading timings. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) are jointly introducing a Closing Auction Session (CAS) for stocks included in the Futures and Options (F&O) category. This move will alter the existing system for determining closing prices in the stock market. While long-term investors will remain unaffected, this change will be significant for F&O traders, brokers, institutional investors, and passive funds.
The most significant impact of the new rule is that the stock market will no longer have a single closing time. Normal trading for non-F&O stocks will continue until 3:30 PM, just as before; there are no changes to this schedule. However, continuous trading in the cash market for F&O stocks will conclude at 3:15 PM. This will be followed by a Closing Auction Session running until 3:35 PM. Additionally, trading hours for stock and index F&O have been extended to 3:40 PM. Finally, a post-close session will take place between 3:50 PM and 4:00 PM.
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has extended trading hours for equity derivatives by 10 minutes. In this section, investors will be able to trade until 3:40 PM instead of 3:30 PM. Trading hours have been extended by 10 minutes to align derivatives trading with the new auction-based closing process introduced in the cash market. This will enable traders to manage their positions more effectively.
For stocks that are part of the F&O segment, normal continuous trading will cease at 3:15 PM. Instead of trading continuously until 3:30 PM, these stocks will move directly into the closing auction session. During this special session, all orders will be aggregated and matched to determine a final closing price. For stocks not included in the F&O segment, normal trading in the cash market will continue until 3:30 PM, as usual.
The new auction process will operate according to a strict schedule. Between 3:15 PM and 3:20 PM, the market will transition from regular trading to the auction session, and the reference price will be calculated. Subsequently, from 3:20 PM to 3:25 PM, both market orders and limit orders can be placed. Between 3:25 PM and 3:30 PM, only limit orders will be accepted, and no modifications to market orders will be permitted. Random order entry will close between 3:28 PM and 3:30 PM. Finally, the closing price will be determined by matching orders between 3:30 PM and 3:35 PM.
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