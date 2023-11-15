Home

‘Changing India’s Infrastructure’: Theme Of Indian Railways’ Pavilion At India International Trade Fair

Indian Railways in its pavilion has portrayed its journey and how Railways have left its footprints globally.

A visit to the Railways’ Pavilion at IITF 2023 would be informative and will make visitors aware of the new initiatives being undertaken and also bring into focus the progress of Indian Railways. (Image: PIB)

Indian Railways At IITF: The Ministry of Railways is participating in the 42nd India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2023 being organised from 14 to 27 November 2023 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The Railways Ministry has set up a pavilion in Hall no. 5 with the theme of “Changing India’s Infrastructure” inaugurated by Jaya Varma Sinha, Chairperson and CEO, Railway Board.

Taking a cue from the theme of IITF 2023 "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – United by Trade", Indian Railways in its pavilion has portrayed its journey and how Railways have left its footprints globally by exporting locos, coaches, and DEMU trains to other countries in the world. Also, Railways' commitment toward Net Zero Carbon emission is depicted in the pavilion.

Many facets of Indian Railways have been highlighted, where various themes have been displayed with their technological and structural advances.

The outer fascia of the Railways pavilion depicts Vande Bharat train models and the proposed design of the Jammu Tawi Railway station inspired by Raghunath Temple showcasing the Amrit Bharat station redevelopment scheme rolled out for 1309 stations across the country. The models displayed in the pavilion include the USBRL project (Katra-Banihal section), the proposed Surat station on the National High-Speed Railway project, Vande Bharat trains, Pamban bridge vertical girder, Bogibeel bridge, Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, etc.

Railways’ pavilion has been divided into segments like Transforming India’s Infrastructure, Virasatbhi Vikasbhi, Celebrating Naari Shakti, and Knowledge Tree. Under each segment, one can find models and related information. A selfie point at Naari Shakti segment is gaining the attention of the visitors.

In the Railways’ pavilion, one can find something of interest for every age group. Interactive screen displaying videos of the scenic beauty of Indian Railways, interactive quiz to learn more about Indian Railways, and achievements of Railways aimed to be educational, informative, and fun will keep children entertained.

A visit to the Railways’ Pavilion at IITF 2023 would be informative and will make visitors aware of the new initiatives being undertaken and also bring into focus the progress of Indian Railways.

