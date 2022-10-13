New Delhi: Gold has been widely touted as the perfect hedge against inflation for time immemorial. Apart from people owning gold coins, gold biscuits as just an asset, gold is also used in electronics and last, but not the least, as jewelry — this is all the more true in the Indian context. All these properties of gold have made people believe gold is going to stay as a safe-haven investment and the perfect hedge against inflation.Also Read - Ikea Sacks 10,000 Employees In Russia. Here's Why

But the hard truth is that gold has a mixed track record when it comes to its ability in providing a good hedge against inflation.

LET’s SEE HOW GOLD PRICES HAVE FARED IN THE LAST 50 YEARS*

YEAR Price (24K – 10 Gram) % change 1970 ₹ 184.5 65 % 1980 ₹ 1330 621 % 1990 ₹ 3200 141 % 2000 ₹ 4400 38 % 2010 ₹ 18500 320 % 2011 ₹ 26400 43 % 2012 ₹ 31050 18 % 2013 ₹ 29600 -5 % 2014 ₹ 28006 -5 % 2015 ₹ 26343 -6 % 2016 ₹ 28623 9 % 2017 ₹ 29667 4 % 2018 ₹ 31438 6 % 2019 ₹ 35220 12 % 2020 ₹ 42700 21 %

* Data compiled from gold.todaypricerates

The period between 1970 and 1980 can be considered as the “golden age of gold” in India. We can see that in 1970, the price of gold was Rs 184.5 and in 1980, the prce of gold was Rs 1,330 — that’s a whopping 621 per cent increase in 10 years! Also, between 2010 and 2020, the gold price increased from Rs 18,500 to Rs 42,700 — an increase of 130.81 per cent.

Are these reasons good enough to believe that buying some gold now will help you reap exponential profits in the next 10 years? Well, there are mixed opinions.

According to Emkay Wealth Management, even though gold has always been considered as a safe haven in periods of uncertainty, the yellow metal is trading against the script now.

“Despite the fact that we are witnessing high inflation, and economic uncertainties around the globe, gold has been largely trading range-bound, the trading range has been $1630 and $1740 for the past 1 month. It is currently trading around $1690-1700/oz. It is widely expected that in the near future gold may remain in narrow ranges,” said Emkay Wealth Management.

Emkay’s research note added that the only factor which gives some potential for strength to gold at this point in time is the occasional talk of gold as a hedge against inflation and uncertainties. It also points out that the continuous rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve that is giving momentum to the US Dollar against other currencies of the world is making gold purchase more expensive and thereby, reducing the investment appetite.

“The rise in the US interest rates and the likelihood of the hawkish stance of the Fed converting itself into rate hikes which may go well into the next year as well may keep gold prices at the lower end of the range. The current spell of gold weakness may continue till there is more concrete information on the state of the economy in the major economies, especially against the background of an aggressive central bank trade-off unfavourable to growth and promoting stability,” said Emkay Wealth Management