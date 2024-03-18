Chatha Foods IPO: Check Price Band, LOT Size, Allotment Date, Listing Date, GMP And More Details

Home

Shares of Chatha Foods are scheduled to debut on Stock market on March 27, 2024 and the allotment of shares is planned on March 26, 2024.

IPO

The initial public offer (IPO) of Chatha Foods will open for subscription on March 19, 2024, and will close on March 21, 2024.

Let us check Chatha Foods IPO Price Band, LOT Size, Allotment Date, Listing Date, GMP

Chatha Foods IPO details:

The IPO has fresh issue of 5,962,000 shares, which is worth Rs 34 crore. One can bid for a minimum of 2000 shares and in multiples thereof. The minimum amount required by a retail investor is Rs 112,000.

Chatha Foods IPO Latest GMP:

According to the reports which track grey market activities, on March 17, 2024, Chatha Foods shares’ grey market premium remains flat.

Chatha Foods IPO Price Band:

Chatha Foods has decided the price band within the range of Rs 53-56.

Chatha Foods IPO Lot Size

The company has fixed the lot size for the public issue of 2000 shares.

Chatha Foods allotment, listing date

and the allotment of shares is planned on March 26, 2024. The shares are expected to be credited into the account on March 27, 2024.

Chatha Foods IPO Promoters, Registrar details

Promoters of Chatha Foods are Paramjit Singh Chatha, Gurpreet Chatha, Gurcharan Singh Gosal and Anmoldeep Singh and the registrar for Chatha Foods IPO is Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd. While Indorient Financial Services Ltd is the book running lead manager of the public issue.

Chatha Foods IPO Objectives

Chatha Foods has planned to utilize the funds from the public issue to set up the proposed manufacturing unit and also for general corporate purposes.

Chatha Foods Limited Business

Chatha Foods Limited Deals in frozen food processors which sells products under the Chatha Foods brand. Its manufacturing facility is in District Mohali, with a production capacity of approximately 7,839 metric tons for frozen food products. Its business has spread across 32 cities in India, and distributes its products through 29 distributors.

