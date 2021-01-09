New Delhi: Vistara airline has announced big discounts on domestic flight tickets in all three cabin classes of travel – Economy, Premium Economy and Business. During the 48-hour sale, the joint venture airline of Tata Group and Singapore Airlines is offering tickets with fares starting Rs 1,299 all-in for Economy, Rs 2,099 for Premium Economy and Rs 5,999 for Business Class. Also Read - International Flights: Vistara Announces Flights Between Delhi, Frankfurt From Feb 18 | Full Schedule Here

The sale which commenced on January 8 midnight will continue till 11: 59 pm on January 9. During this period, flyers can book tickets for travel between February 25, 2021, and September 30, 2021.

Passengers can book tickets through Vistara official website and iOS and Android mobile apps. Besides, the discounted air tickets can also be booked via Vistara's Airport Ticket Offices (ATOs), Vistara call centres and offline travel agents.

Talking about the sale, Vistara’s Chief Commercial Officer, Vinod Kanna asserted,”The last year has been an unusually difficult one for people everywhere, compelling them to put travel plans on hold. But the New Year brings great hope in multiple ways, as evident from the increased passenger confidence in flying. As we, at Vistara, celebrate six years of redefining air travel in India, we are delighted to share the joy with our customers.”

Meanwhile, the airline will commence ‘special’ non-stop flights between Delhi and Frankfurt from February 18. Vistara will fly twice a week between the two cities as part of the ‘transport bubble’ formed between India and Germany. Frankfurt is Vistara’s second destination in Europe after London.