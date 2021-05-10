New Delhi: Fixed Deposits continue to remain popular among investors who don’t want to risk their money and eye a secured return. However, interest rates on Fixed Deposits change. That’s why it is important to track Fixed Deposit Interest Rates or FD Rates. Also Read - Home Care Tips For Mild COVID19 Cases | Doctor Viswesvaran Balasubramanian Explains

Fixed Deposit is an investment scheme which grows your savings without risking your money. Your investment is locked in at a particular annual interest rate and it will remain same at time of the maturity. Thus investors get guaranteed returns. Banks and non-banking financial companies offer Fixed Deposits.

Currently, a few companies are providing good interest rates paid annually on Fixed Deposits, according to a Mint report.

Shriram Transport Finance Co. LTD is offering 7.01 per cent interest rate annually for one year tenure.

Shriram City Union Finance Co. LTD is offering 7.01 per cent annual interest rate for one-year tenure.

Bajaj Finance Limited is offering 6.15 per cent of annual interest rate for one-year tenure.

Kerala Transport Development Finance Corporation LTD is offering 6.00 per cent annual interest rate fort one-year tenure.

PNB Housing Finance LTD is offering 5.90 per cent annual interest rate fo one-year tenure.

Sundaram Home Finance is offering 5.75 per cent annual interest rate for one-year tenure.

Mahindra Finance LTD. is offering 5.70 per cent annual interest rate for one year tenure.

ICICI Home Finance is offering 5.70 per cent annual interest rate for one-year tenure.

HDFC LTD is offering 5.70 per cent annual interest rate for one-year tenure.

LIC Housing Finance LTD. is offering 5.25 per cent annual interest rate for one-year tenure.